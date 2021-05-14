Golf Championship brings nearly 400 people to greater Lansing area

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Forest Akers is the host of the Division III women’s golf championship. 31 teams brought nearly 400 people to town for the week, businesses like the hotel where they are staying have not seen this many people since before the pandemic.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be out here to see the excitement on the athletes faces and the coaches and the parents ya know last year their championships were canceled,” said Associate Director of Greater Lansing Sports Authority, Meghan Ziehmer.

Ziehmer says the organization usually hosts more than 100 events a year, but this is the first one since everything was shut down last spring.

“It feels like pre-2020. To feel that sense of normalcy is something that I think all of us and the entire community and across the state has needed for a long time,” Ziehmer said. Including hotels that have been struggling.

Crown Plaza is hosting these golfers and the general manager says she couldn’t be more grateful to have them in town.

“It’s been a significant infusion of business and revenue for the hotel, the industry has been decimated for the last 16 months,” said Crowne Plaza General Manager, Cindy Bowen.

She says the number of guests has been in single digits lately.

“We kept some employees working but we were able to give them full time hours which is meaningful for them,” Bowen said.

The golf championship has nearly sold out the hotel, occupying 190 out of its 212 rooms.

“It’s a sign that we can see visually within our building that things are on a brighter horizon and they are going to come back versus just hearing it. When you see it and experience it, it’s so much more believable,” Bowen said.

The hotel alone has lost millions of dollars in revenue over the last year. Crown Plaza’s general manager said it will take at least a couple of years for business to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

