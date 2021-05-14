Advertisement

Former U.P. priest pleads guilty in Dickinson Co. Case

Former Upper Peninsula priest Gary Jacobs, 75, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual...
Former Upper Peninsula priest Gary Jacobs, 75, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County Thursday afternoon.(WILX/WLUC)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Gary Jacobs, 75, former priest in the Upper Peninsula has pleaded guilty to the remaining sex abuse case against him. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree in Dickinson County.

Last month, Jacobs, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County.

The plea agreement spans both counties and other aspects of the deal include:

  • Jacobs will serve between eight and 15 years on each of the five total counts, which will run concurrently
  • Lifetime sex offender registration on the three counts of CSC 1st degree
  • Tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge
  • All victims – those involved in the charged cases and those who came forward since – can speak at sentencing if they wish
  • Jacobs will undergo sex offender counseling
  • Lifetime electronic monitoring when released

“I am proud of the work done by our clergy abuse team to reach this plea agreement,” Nessel said. “None of this would be possible without the courageous victims who have been willing to share their stories in order to achieve justice.”

Sentencing date is set for Friday, July 2, at 12 p.m. in Dickinson County.

In Ontonagon County, Jacobs’ sentencing date is set for Tuesday, May 25, at 10 a.m.

This plea agreement will result in the harshest prison sentence handed down thus far in the Michigan Attorney General’s clergy abuse investigation.

Previously, former priests Patrick Casey and Brian Stanley pleaded guilty in their respective cases.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
.
How the CDC’s new mask guidance will affect Michigan communities
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Sparrow nurses honored during Nurses Week
Jackson, St. Johns get cut of $800,00 in statewide grants to fight blight
Gov. Whitmer to lift mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
Lansing Housing Commission constructs new garden beds for residents