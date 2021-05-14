Advertisement

Ford rolling out software updates

It plans to roll it out to 33 million vehicles by 2028.
Ford has already sent software updates to the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which will be...
Ford has already sent software updates to the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which will be available early fall 2021.(Ford Motor Company)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company is finally ready to start rolling out over-the-air software updates.

The company has already sent the updates to more than 100,000 F-150 pickups and Mustang Mach-E customers. Now Ford is launching the technology to millions more cars and trucks to make significant remote upgrades.

It plans to roll it out to 33 million vehicles by 2028. The remote updates save the company money and save drivers some time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Grand Ledge names Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent

Latest News

Photo courtesy: OK2SAY website
OK2SAY continues to contribute to safer environments for students
The 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair has been canceled. It was also canceled in 2020.
Ann Arbor Art Fair canceled for second straight year
The State of Michigan is working to prepare new COVID-19 safety guidelines before the mandatory...
MIOSHA preparing new COVID-19 safety guidelines
5/14/21 A.M. Weather