Ford rolling out software updates

Ford Motor Company is finally ready to start rolling out over-the-air software updates.

The company has already sent the updates to more than 100,000 F-150 pickups and Mustang Mach-E customers. Now Ford is launching the technology to millions more cars and trucks to make significant remote upgrades.

It plans to roll it out to 33 million vehicles by 2028. The remote updates save the company money and save drivers some time.

