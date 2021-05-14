Ellison Brewery + Spirits is opening a second location soon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s going to be another great reason to visit REO Town soon, as Ellison Brewery + Spirits will soon be opening their second location in the historic Diamond Reo Trucking Company building. There’s going to be an event area upstairs and a big open area for the restaurant/pub downstairs. There’s no official opening date yet, however, they plan to open in the next few weeks. Check out this fun sneak peek of the new location.

