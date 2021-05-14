Advertisement

Ellison Brewery + Spirits is opening a second location soon

Check out this sneak peek of the new location in REO Town
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s going to be another great reason to visit REO Town soon, as Ellison Brewery + Spirits will soon be opening their second location in the historic Diamond Reo Trucking Company building. There’s going to be an event area upstairs and a big open area for the restaurant/pub downstairs. There’s no official opening date yet, however, they plan to open in the next few weeks. Check out this fun sneak peek of the new location.

