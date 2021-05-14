Advertisement

Despite changes to state mask order, some businesses will still require masks

By Maureen Halliday
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents will soon have the task of wearing a mask be a thing of the past thanks to the new guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

However, despite the change to the state health order, some businesses will say “no” to those who refuse to wear masks inside their business.

Owner of El Azteco, Johnny Vlahakis, believes it’s the safest bet for the time being.

“We’re still going to require masks here for the time being,” said Vlahakis. “It’s going to be too hard to police to know whose coming in vaccinated and whose lying if they’re not vaccinated and once they get inside who’s who? We’re more worried about the health and wellness of our customers as a whole so the best thing we can do is continue the mask mandate inside of our building.”

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail expects many bigger businesses to lift their mask mandates.

“That probably is going to create a lot of angst for them and a lot of angry people and they don’t want to do that,” said Vail. “So I think a lot of your more common places to go will do that. You might find that an employer in a smaller office setting might say ‘hey we require masks here.’”

That includes Meijer. A spokesperson told News 10 “Meijer will continue to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store.”

Vail says despite what businesses choose to do, customers will not be required to prove they have been vaccinated.

“There are going to be lots of unvaccinated people who didn’t want to wear masks in the first place that will discontinue wearing masks,” said Vail. “There is no way to tell the difference and I don’t anticipate that there will be a system where we have to show at the door of everywhere some proof of vaccination. That would be very challenging.”

Vail says that July 1 end of the mask mandate could change if COVID-19 numbers increase or decrease.

