Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,766 new cases, 34 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 spread appears to have plateaued, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,766 cases and 34 deaths.

State totals rise to 873,335 cases and 18,500 deaths.

Daily testing continues to be around 35,000 per day according to the MDHHS, while testing positivity rate is around 7.5% in the last five days.

55.6% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, inching closer to step two in Michigan’s Vacc to Normal plan, which would allow the state to increase indoor capacity at sports stadiums and conference centers to 25%, gyms to 50% and would lift the curfew on restaurants and bars.

Ingham County reports 22,315 cases and 361 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,381 cases and 260 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,917 cases and 79 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,714 cases and 190 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,598 cases and 100 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.