Advertisement

Check out some of the top hair trends for 2021

Find out more about Spartie’s Barbershop in East Lansing
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Want to know what haircuts are trending for 2021? Zack Schumacher, the owner of Sparties Barbershop in East Lansing, tells us what some of the top trends are so far this year. Sparties Barbershop offers other services, too, such as facials, black mask pore cleansing, straight razor shaves and more. Plus, they offer cuts for women and children, too.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
Gov. Whitmer to lift mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
.
How the CDC’s new mask guidance will affect Michigan communities
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest

Latest News

Kayaking
Kayaking season begins in Lansing
517 Friday on Studio 10
Great events happening in Mid-Michigan this weekend
Ellison Brewery
Ellison Brewery + Spirits is opening a second location soon
Teacher Appreciation
WILX and Shaheen continue to honor our local teachers