Check out some of the top hair trends for 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Want to know what haircuts are trending for 2021? Zack Schumacher, the owner of Sparties Barbershop in East Lansing, tells us what some of the top trends are so far this year. Sparties Barbershop offers other services, too, such as facials, black mask pore cleansing, straight razor shaves and more. Plus, they offer cuts for women and children, too.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.