Advertisement

Black Players Protesting NFL’s Brain Injury Settlement Policy

The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell...
The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas.(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images (edited))
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his wife have delivered 50,000 petitions to Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who is overseeing the massive settlement. The NFL uses a scoring algorithm on the dementia testing that assumes Black men start with lower cognitive skills, which means they must score much lower than whites to show enough mental decline to win an award. The practice went unnoticed until 2018.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
Gov. Whitmer to lift mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
.
How the CDC’s new mask guidance will affect Michigan communities
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest

Latest News

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
NCAA Prepping For Baseball Tournament
The Cincinnati Reds are playing their final games of the 2018 season this weekend at Great...
Reds Can Soon Have Full Stadium
89th MLB All Star game
More Major League Teams Ready To Add More Fans
For the 16th straight year, Phil Mickelson will play in the Wells Fargo Championship
Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open