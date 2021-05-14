Black Players Protesting NFL’s Brain Injury Settlement Policy

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his wife have delivered 50,000 petitions to Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who is overseeing the massive settlement. The NFL uses a scoring algorithm on the dementia testing that assumes Black men start with lower cognitive skills, which means they must score much lower than whites to show enough mental decline to win an award. The practice went unnoticed until 2018.

