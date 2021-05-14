Another ex-Spartan heads to Eastern Michigan University

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a good thing the Eastern Michigan Eagles wear green and white, because they’re starting to accumulate former Michigan State Spartans, the latest is MSU basketball staffer Drew Denisco. Denisco will be an assistant for ex-Spartan assistant Stan Heath.

The month of May has been life-changing for new Eagles assistant Denisco, a new job, a new city, and a new member of his family. They welcomed his son into the world last week.

“It’s been a whirlwind, it’s all been good things, we sold our house on Tuesday, we’re excited to come to Ypsilanti and lay down some roots and eventually become part of the fabric of our community,” said Denisco.

A fresh start for Denisco, who says he got some help from the Spartans, soon after Stan Heath was hired.

“As soon as he got the job, coach called same day or maybe the next day and gave a strong recommendation, and I got help from Mike Garland, Dwayne Stephens, all those guys were very supportive,” said Denisco.

It’s another great step in his career, one step closer to where he wants to be, but he’s not getting too far ahead.

“Being a head coach down the road would definitely be a goal of mine, but first things first, I want to be a great assistant. I just want to be great for coach heath and to be a great assistant,” said Denisco.

Denisco already has some years in the business, and some goals for his first season as an assistant at Eastern Michigan.

“Putting in the time, work ethic, toughness, but I would say the biggest thing is the relationships. Building relationships with current players is more important than anything. It’s hard to keep people accountable if you don’t have a relationship with them first,” said Denisco.

He says he’ll always be thankful for his six years at Michigan State, and he’s excited to keep his relationship with the Spartans for as long as he can.

He’ll be back in East Lansing for the annual game between MSU and Eastern, and says it will be all business once the ball is tipped.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

