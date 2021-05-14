Ann Arbor Art Fair canceled for second straight year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Ann Arbor Art Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. Organizers say uncertainty around outdoor gatherings rules forced them to scratch the July event.

“We can truthfully say that we tried everything we could to make it work with COVID protocols, but the bottom line is that outdoor gathering restrictions would need to be totally lifted before we could proceed,” said Mo Riley, director of the fair. “We hung on to hope that restrictions might change, but we have now run out of time.”

While they believe capacity limits will likely be lifted by then, they say with no guarantees they wanted to be fair to the artists.

The free event is the nation’s largest juried art fair, featuring over 1,000 artists from all across the world.

