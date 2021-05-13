Advertisement

Woman shot in leg, Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s office searching for suspect

The woman was shot late Wednesday night.
Deputies found a 26-year-old female that had been shoot in the leg. The victim was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for serious but nonlife threatening injuries.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday at 11:42 p.m. Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office – Springfield Detachment were dispatched 1st block of N 11th St. in the City of Springfield on a report of a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, Deputies found a 26-year-old female that had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

The investigation developed a suspect, a 17-year-old Battle Creek man. That suspect has not yet been located.

This investigation is ongoing, but the shooting is believed to be retaliation for an assault that took place in the City of Battle Creek earlier in the night.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

