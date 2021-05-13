Wilcox Elementary kindergarten teacher named Michigan Teacher of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) announced the Michigan Teacher of the Year is Leah Porter, a kindergarten teacher at Wilxoc Elementary in Holt.

“Leah makes the difference daily and this recognition is well deserved,” said, Holt Pubic Schools Superintendent, David Hornak. “Leah is deeply committed to serving her students, families, colleagues, and our entire learning community.”

MDE organizes the teacher of the year program to honor and elevate the teacher’s voice. Honorees are able to share their experiences and knowledge as they work with stakeholders to strengthen Michigan’s public schools for both students and educators.

“Mrs. Leah Porter is a natural-born teacher and leader both inside and outside her classroom,” said, Wilcox Principal, Mrs. Traci Heuhs. “She is (a) modern trailblazer for change, whose unwavering courage and character inspires others to embrace the new challenges of remote instruction, to prioritize relationships, and to continually advocate for educational equality for all students.”

Porter has served in a variety of roles over the past 15-years including as a Reading Recovery teacher, kindergarten teacher, teacher leader, and interventionist

“The Regional Teachers of the Year play key roles in their schools and communities, and also in our statewide effort to improve our schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “They offer insights about the needs of our 1.5 million school children and more than 90,000 educators. We are grateful for their leadership and dedication to the teaching profession and look forward to working with them during the next school year.”

This year, MDE received more than 275 nominations for Teacher of the Year from students, staff, and community members across Michigan. The nominees were invited to participate in a multi-part, competitive application process through which the 10 RTOYs were ultimately selected, with Porter representing Region 6.

The 2021-22 honorees were chosen for their dedication to the teaching profession, as evidenced by their commitment to their students and track record of service in the teaching profession.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.