Tigers Sweep Kansas City

Kansas City Royals team members leave starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) on the mound during the...
Kansas City Royals team members leave starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers scored four early runs and made the lead stand up in a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon at Comerica Pak. The Tigers have now won four in a row and have a 13-24 season record while the Royals leave town with eleven straight losses. Kansas City scored twice in the ninth inning but Michael Fulmer came out of the bullpen to record the final out with the tying run on first base. The Tigers host the Chicago Cubs for a three game series beginning Friday night.

