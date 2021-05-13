Texas Losing Key Basketball Player

-AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas forward Greg Brown is turning pro and won’t return to the Longhorns for his sophomore season under new coach Chris Beard. Brown was a top 10 recruit when he signed with Texas and former coach Shaka Smart. He was projected as a first-round draft pick and few expected him to stay with the Longhorns more than one season. Brown started 24 games last season and averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, but his minutes diminished late in the season.

