Advertisement

Texas Losing Key Basketball Player

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas forward Greg Brown is turning pro and won’t return to the Longhorns for his sophomore season under new coach Chris Beard. Brown was a top 10 recruit when he signed with Texas and former coach Shaka Smart. He was projected as a first-round draft pick and few expected him to stay with the Longhorns more than one season. Brown started 24 games last season and averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, but his minutes diminished late in the season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
Work-from-home order to lift
Grand Ledge names Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent
Michigan residents encouraged to sign up for The Emergency Broadband Benefit

Latest News

FILE - Alex Rodriguez sits court side during the first half of an NBA basketball game between...
Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sold
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets (Source: Memphis Grizzlies via Twitter)
Nets To Keep Mike James
Kansas City Royals team members leave starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) on the mound during the...
Tigers Sweep Kansas City
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s Litwhiler Named To Hall of Fame