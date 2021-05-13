Teachers group calling for in-person fall classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The president of the second-largest teacher’s union in the country is calling for schools to fully reopen in the fall.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten made her case today. Her plea comes as other teacher unions are threatening to strike if members are forced back into classrooms.

Northwest schools superintendent Geoff Bontrager says parents should anticipate sending their kids back to the classroom in the fall. He says schools in Jackson County have been face-to-face this year and were successful.

“It can be done,” Bontrager said. “Jackson county, Northwest, we have proven that throughout the entire school year. Although we’ve had to make adjustments, all in all this has been a very positive year.”

Brianna Smith says her kids’ school reopened in the fall and it’s been smooth sailing ever since.

“No issue, there haven’t been any major outbreaks or anything,” Smith said. “Kids have been having to wear masks.”

Bontrager says the vaccine will play a factor, especially now that kids ages 12 to 15 can get the shot.

“The biggie is the fact that the more people that are vaccinated-- it does help because it doesn’t allow that variant to spread,” Bontrager said. “So, I’m feeling very confident that we are going to have a very normal year.”

Northwest’s superintendent is anticipating opening fully in the fall. He says there aren’t any concrete plans, but there will be dedicated virtual teachers to teach those who choose to continue online learning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

