Suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot plead not guilty to new federal charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three suspects in the plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have now pleaded not guilty to new federal charges.

Adam Fox, 40, Barry Croft, Jr., 45, and Daniel Harris, 23, are three of the six men now charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, along with conspiracy to kidnap. A federal judge says the three will not face a second arraignment on the new charges since they have already been arraigned.

Their trial is expected to take place sometime this fall. If convicted, the men could spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

So far, one defendant of the six in the case, Ty Garbin, has entered a guilty plea. Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta are facing additional charges as announced last month.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.