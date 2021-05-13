Advertisement

Suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot plead not guilty to new federal charges

Their trial is expected to take place sometime this fall.
Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr., and Daniel Harris
Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr., and Daniel Harris(Kent County Jail. Delaware Department of Justice)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three suspects in the plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have now pleaded not guilty to new federal charges.

Adam Fox, 40, Barry Croft, Jr., 45, and Daniel Harris, 23, are three of the six men now charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, along with conspiracy to kidnap. A federal judge says the three will not face a second arraignment on the new charges since they have already been arraigned.

Their trial is expected to take place sometime this fall. If convicted, the men could spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

So far, one defendant of the six in the case, Ty Garbin, has entered a guilty plea. Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta are facing additional charges as announced last month.

