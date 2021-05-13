Sparrow to distribute first vaccines to young people Thursday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following the new approval from the government, Sparrow Health System will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to young people, ages 12-15.

One of the first vaccines will go to a special young man, a former Sparrow Miracle Child who has overcome leukemia.

“He is intent on getting the vaccine and being a role model for other young people, showing that it is appropriate for all ages,” Sparrow spokesman John Foren said.

Sparrow’s indoor vaccination clinic is located at 3131 E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

