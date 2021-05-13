Public health leaders urging parents to protect adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors and state and national public health leaders urging Michigan parents to get their 12- to 15-year-old children vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday the vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the age group by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended it on Wednesday.

“Many parents have been eagerly awaiting the chance to vaccinate their children since Pfizer announced results from its clinical trials in adolescents showing that the vaccine is safe and effective in 12- to 15-year-olds,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said in a release. “Vaccinating children is key to protecting kids from getting seriously ill, limiting the spread of COVID-19 and helping families and communities return to normalcy.”

At 10:30 a.m., pediatrician and mom Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha will have her 12- and 15-year-old daughters vaccinated live at the event.

Dr. Hanna-Attisha is the founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program in Flint, Michigan. She will be joined by several others including Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Deputy Director for Health and Chief Medical Executive for MDHHS, and Lisa Sanchez Metropoulos, a Genesee County mother of two children, one of whom is at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

Dr. Hanna-Attisha was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World and recognized as one of USA Today’s Women of the Century for her role in uncovering the Flint water crisis and leading recovery efforts

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.