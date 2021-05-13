Advertisement

Nets To Keep Mike James

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets (Source: Memphis Grizzlies via Twitter)(WMC Action News 5)
May. 13, 2021
-NEW YORK (AP) - The Brooklyn Nets are keeping Mike James for the rest of the season. The Nets signed the guard to a contract Thursday after the expiration of his second 10-day deal. James has appeared in 11 games, starting in Brooklyn’s victory over San Antonio on Wednesday. He has averaged 7.1 points and 3.7 assists in 17.5 minutes per game. James signed his first 10-day deal on April 23 after spending the previous two seasons with CSKA Moscow. He has played most of his nine-year pro career in Europe.

