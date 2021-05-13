MSU’s Litwhiler Named To Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Legendary Michigan State coach Danny Litwhiler has been named to the 2021 class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Litwhiler died at age 95 in 2011. He coached Michigan State 19 seasons from 1964-82 after coming to East Lansing from a similar job at Florida State. Litwhiler is the only enshrinee associated with Michigan State in this hall. He will be inducted virtually on June 26th.

