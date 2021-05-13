Advertisement

MSU’s Litwhiler Named To Hall of Fame

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Legendary Michigan State coach Danny Litwhiler has been named to the 2021 class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Litwhiler died at age 95 in 2011. He coached Michigan State 19 seasons from 1964-82 after coming to East Lansing from a similar job at Florida State. Litwhiler is the only enshrinee associated with Michigan State in this hall. He will be inducted virtually on June 26th.

