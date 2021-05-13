MSU Women’s Golf advance to NCAA Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Women’s Golf team heads to their first NCAA Tournament since 2017.

Head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll says her team got a boost heading into the final day in Louisville.

One of her good friends sent her a good luck message.

“Coach Izzo called at 8 this morning to wish us good luck and it was a motivational thing we got to say to the team. I said, ‘there are 72 teams in the regional. How many coaches do you think got a call from their head men’s basketball coach?’ the smiles were from ear to ear,” Slobodnik-Stoll said.

That phone call helped the Spartans to a 14-over par score, good enough to tie for fourth.

“We knew that around par would be good and probably would make it,” said Slobodnik-Stoll. “So we just tried to emphasize to them ‘play smart, don’t make big numbers and we’re going to be fine.”

The team has lived by one goal season, and it’s helped them get past the toughest tests.

“Keeping the confidence high, and knowing that we can compete with anyone out there,” said Slobodnik-Stoll. “Beating the number one team in the country was just another confidence booster and really helpful for us.”

Even though there was a little more pressure for the Spartans ahead of yesterday’s final round, Slobodnik-Stoll isn’t worried about how they’ll handle being among the top 24 teams.

“These kids have played on a big stage all over the world, there’s nothing that’s going to shock them. It’s just the realization that we would like to get into the top 8 to have a chance at that match play situation to win a national championship.”

The Spartans tee off on May 21st at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ.

Slobodnik-Stoll says she feels for the teams that couldn’t play in the Baton Rouge regional, canceled due to heavy rain, and she’s thankful her team had a chance to compete.

You can hear her comments below:

