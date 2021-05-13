MSU Pavilion to start accepting 12-15 year-olds for vaccination

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Pavilion will begin accepting 12-15 year-olds for vaccination, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail announced Wednesday.

Earlier in the day the Health Department announced that it would no longer be requiring appointments for the Pavilion. Now, they’re going a step farther by expanding the groups it can accommodate. The news comes as more and more states are coming across a new, possibly final hurdle in the fight against COVID-19: Vaccine hesitancy.

While at first the world could only play defense, using quarantine and PPE to spare as many people as possible from the disease, it was only a delaying tactic until some form of immunity could be found. As the world waited out the pandemic, pharmaceutical manufacturers around the world worked to manufacture a vaccine.

Within a year, thanks to the efforts of two Turkish-German scientists who had switched their research from cancer to COVID-19, a vaccine was discovered.

The problem then became making enough of it. At first it was only given to those who were most endangered by the disease, but as time went on it became available to more and more groups. There is now enough vaccine that the biggest problem may be that some are choosing not to fight COVID-19, and as a result may make it harder to reach the number of immune Americans required for herd immunity.

Now, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recommending providers begin vaccinating adolescents 12 to 15 years old. Accordingly, MSU Pavilion will begin accepting that age range.

“It’s great news to have a safe and effective vaccine available to protect younger Michiganders as we work to eliminate COVID-19 once and for all,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We are incredibly proud that the Pfizer vaccine, which is now approved to protect our children, is manufactured right here in Michigan. As a parent, I encourage all parents with children in this group to have a conversation with your family doctor about the vaccine as soon as possible.”

Although most children with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, some children can get severely ill and require hospitalization. There have also been rare cases of children dying from COVID-19 and its effects. Now, they’ll be given a measure of protection against the disease.

The Pavilion will start accepting the new age group Thursday.

