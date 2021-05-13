Mid-Michigan teenagers lining up for COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents and kids were eager to get the COVID vaccine Thursday. Several people between 12 and 15 years old received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at Sparrow’s vaccination clinic at the former Frandor Sears location.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine for younger people Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization Monday.

“The reason why I got it was because I want to see my friend, which I haven’t seen for a while. We’ve only been able to call each other,” said Evan Yaney, 13.

Evan was one of the first people in the new age group to get the first does of the COVID vaccine. For him, getting the shot is a big step to get back to normal.

“I can’t really put my finger on it. I just really want to be able to walk the streets without wearing a mask and going inside a room,” said Evan.

Evan beat Lukemia when he was younger, so his parents were very protective throughout the pandemic.

His mom, Wendy, is relieved to he is getting the shot.

“We’re looking into some summer camps for him and we will feel much more comfortable sending him to do something like that being protected from this virus,” said Wendy Yaney.

And they weren’t alone. Shannon Todd took two of her six kids to get their first doses Thursday morning.

“I’m excited because I want them to be able to play sports and hang with their friends and do the things they miss,” said Todd.

Todd said she’s ready for the vaccine to authorized for everyone.

“As soon as it opens for them, I’m going to make sure I come back and get it for them,” she said.

Austin Taylor, 13, is happy to be one of the first of his friends to get the vaccine.

“It meant I could go back to normal and play with all my friends once they get the vaccine,” said Austin.

Looking forward to School

Austin said he wanted to get the shot to go back to school.

“Eventually go back to school and what we call normal school again,” he said.

Austin told News 10 it’s been a challenge having school during a pandemic.

“You’re more, like, lonely, you don’t have as much people to talk to and are just, like alone most of the time,” said Austin.

Sai Darshan Vijayanand, 14, is also ready to get back to school. He’s been learning online this school year, waiting to get his shot before going back.

“I was really excited. I can now go back to old friends that I saw two years ago now,” said said Sai.

But not everyone who got their shot Thursday is ready be back in class.

“I miss playing sports. They canceled our football season. it was supposed to be longer,” said Loranz Todd, 15.

Loranz and four of his five siblings now have at least one dose.

“To me it means a better chance of not getting sick and I’ll be able to get outside more,” he said.

Austin said the more friends are vaccinated, the better.

“I feel like once you get the vaccine, we’ll be able to do more of the stuff that you can’t do right now,” said Austin.

Many schools are offering vaccine clinics to people 12 to 18 so they can get back to normal in the fall.

Sparrow is offering a clinic Friday at Grand Ledge High School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s open to people as young as 12. Sparrow told News 10 more than 200 people are signed up for that clinic, and many of them signed up Thursday morning.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 12 to 17. Everyone who gets it needs to make sure they get the second dose 21 days after their first dose.

Parents and guardians need to give permission for people under 18 to get the vaccine. Many clinics are offering evening and walk-in appointments.

