Michigan K-12 Schools can now apply for Building Healthy Communities Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan K-12 schools are invited to apply for Building Healthy Communities (BHC), a public-private initiative designed to address mental health and well-being and prevent childhood obesity through school-based wellness programming. Along with raising awareness to issues due to the pandemic.

BHC is in partnership with Blue Cross and the #MIKidsCan campaign. This is a initiative focused on encouraging kids to adopt healthy habits early on in life to carry into adulthood.

Due to COVID-19, BHC programs were offered virtually this past year. More than 340 schools have participated in the program and impacting over 158,000 students in Michigan.

“Good nutrition combined with physical activity is an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle, and preventing chronic conditions,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

There are three programs available through Building Healthy Communities to help meet the needs of Michigan schools for the 2021-2022 school year, which include Reducing Health Disparities in Elementary Schools, Engaging Middle Schools through Project Healthy Schools, and Step Up for School Wellness.

The programs focus on healthy living opportunities, granting access to healthy food, providing safe places for activity, and coordinate for more health conscious policies to be implemented throughout the entire community.

“Schools play a critical role in modeling and supporting children to develop healthy habits. It is exciting to continue in this partnership to offer the resources schools need to continue their movement toward healthy and supportive school climates,” said Khaldun.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Step Up for School Wellness program and Engaging Middle Schools through Project Healthy Schools.

For the Step Up for School Wellness program all applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2021. Interested schools can register to join an informational webinar on May 3, 2021 or Sept. 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at buildinghealthycommunities.arewehealthy.com.

For the Engaging Middle Schools through Project Healthy Schools program all applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 31, 2021. Interested schools can register to join a webinar on May 18, 2021 from 3:30-4:00 pm at https://umich.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2VXQl63dQCuIale_gCvgs

You can view eligibility information and the full program description through the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan website.

