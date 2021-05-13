Advertisement

Lansing School District announces plans for 2021 graduation ceremonies

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, The Lansing School District announced details for high school graduation ceremonies. Graduation will be held at the lawn of the Shirley M. Rogers Administration Building at 519 W. Kalamazoo St, in Lansing.

On June 6 the follow schools will be holding ceremonies:

  • Adult Ed 9 a.m.
  • Eastern 11 a.m.
  • Sexton 2 p.m.
  • Everett 4 p.m.

Families can drive through while students walk across the stage. Two big screen monitors will be in the parking lot of the school district’s admin building downtown.

A after-party well be held on the Capitol lawn hosted by the Lansing Promise and community partners.

Eastern high school and Sexton will hold award ceremonies on May 19.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
Work-from-home order to lift
Grand Ledge names Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent
Michigan residents encouraged to sign up for The Emergency Broadband Benefit

Latest News

Wilcox Elementary kindergarten teacher Leah Porter has been named the 2021 Michigan Teacher of...
Wilcox Elementary kindergarten teacher named Michigan Teacher of the Year
Gov. Whitmer signs three bipartisan bills
Photo courtesy: Building Healthy Communities program
Michigan K-12 Schools can now apply for Building Healthy Communities Program
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician and mom, will have her 12- and 15-year-old daughters...
Public health leaders urging parents to protect adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine