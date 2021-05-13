Lansing School District announces plans for 2021 graduation ceremonies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, The Lansing School District announced details for high school graduation ceremonies. Graduation will be held at the lawn of the Shirley M. Rogers Administration Building at 519 W. Kalamazoo St, in Lansing.

On June 6 the follow schools will be holding ceremonies:

Adult Ed 9 a.m.

Eastern 11 a.m.

Sexton 2 p.m.

Everett 4 p.m.

Families can drive through while students walk across the stage. Two big screen monitors will be in the parking lot of the school district’s admin building downtown.

A after-party well be held on the Capitol lawn hosted by the Lansing Promise and community partners.

Eastern high school and Sexton will hold award ceremonies on May 19.

