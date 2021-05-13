Grand Ledge has a new superintendent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for Grand Ledge’s new superintendent is finally over. After reviewing resumes, holding meetings, interviewing candidates, taking public input, narrowing the list, conducting second and third round interviews, the decision has been made.

Brian Metcalf was the Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools but had been placed on leave since June of 2020. He was eventually formally let go from the school system, with David Chapin serving as the interim Superintendent in Metcalf’s absence.

Metcalf was put on leave after comments that he made on his personal Facebook page about the death of George Floyd. Metcalf wrote, “...it all starts with being a law abiding citizen - had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence -- then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”

At a Special Meeting on Jan. 25, the GLPS Board of Education unanimously approved contracting with Ray & Associates to assist them in their search for the next Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools. Of all the candidates that applied, only seven made it to the first round of interviews.

From there, three were advanced to the second round; Dr. Marcus Davenport, Dr. Amy Kruppe, and Dr. Steven F. Gabrielle. All hold a Ph.D and all had extensive experience in school administration. There was some minor controversy when Dr. Gabriel was recently accused of endorsing Scott Eckert, who had been in trouble for sexual misconduct in 2015.

In the second round candidates were given a chance to make the case for themselves, and in the third the Board heard the public’s input in detail. At the end of the meeting, when all input was weighed, a decision was made.

The Board voted unanimously to make Dr. Marcus Davenport the Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools.

Dr. Davenport earned his Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Administration from Michigan State University. He was the superintendent for the Beecher Community School District in Flint, a principal at Thomas Edison Elementary School in Detroit, and has 20 years of experience in the field of education. His full resume is AVAILABLE HERE.

School Board President Sara Clark-Pierson shared, “The School Board is pleased to have had three qualified candidates as finalists, and we look forward to working with Dr. Marcus Davenport as we continue our commitment to excellence and strive to guide all students to perform to their highest abilities.”

The board will begin working to finalize a contract with Dr. Marcus Davenport at its June 14 meeting with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.