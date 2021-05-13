Gov. Whitmer signs three bipartisan bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) Today, Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4429, House Bill 4067, and House Bill 4053 which will update the licensing process for specialized dentistry, and rename roads in memory of community members.

“I welcome the opportunity to sign bipartisan legislation,” said Governor Whitmer.

HB 4429 terms include: Renaming a portion of highway US-2 and highway US-41 between Hyde and Bark River as the “Darryl M. Rantanen Memorial Highway” in honor of a trooper who was killed when the patrol car he was riding in was forced off the roadway during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. HB 4067 terms include: Allowing the Michigan Board of Dentistry to issue five specialty licenses, in addition to the seven specialty licenses it currently administers. Michigan will now issue licenses for all 12 nationally recognized dental specialties. HB 4053 terms include: Renaming a portion of highway M-120 between E. Bard Road and 4th Street as the “Deputy Ernest W. Heikkila Memorial Highway” In honor of a Muskegon County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed when his cruiser was broadsided in route to an accident call.

