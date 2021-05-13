Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs three bipartisan bills

(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)  Today, Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4429, House Bill 4067, and House Bill 4053 which will update the licensing process for specialized dentistry, and rename roads in memory of community members.

“I welcome the opportunity to sign bipartisan legislation,” said Governor Whitmer.

  1. HB 4429 terms include: Renaming a portion of highway US-2 and highway US-41 between Hyde and Bark River as the “Darryl M. Rantanen Memorial Highway” in honor of a trooper who was killed when the patrol car he was riding in was forced off the roadway during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
  2. HB 4067 terms include: Allowing the Michigan Board of Dentistry to issue five specialty licenses, in addition to the seven specialty licenses it currently administers. Michigan will now issue licenses for all 12 nationally recognized dental specialties.
  3. HB 4053 terms include: Renaming a portion of highway M-120 between E. Bard Road and 4th Street as the “Deputy Ernest W. Heikkila Memorial Highway” In honor of a Muskegon County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed when his cruiser was broadsided in route to an accident call.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
Work-from-home order to lift
Marissa Donette Gilbert, 29 on the left. Sharnae Nicole Cook, 27, on the right.
Two Lansing women charged with murder of man found outside a burning residence
Grand Ledge names Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Building Healthy Communities program
Michigan K-12 Schools can now apply for Building Healthy Communities Program
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician and mom, will have her 12- and 15-year-old daughters...
LIVE: Public health leaders urging parents to protect adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine
Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr., and Daniel Harris
Suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot plead not guilty to new federal charges
Riders fly by on the Millennium Force at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point opening Friday with signature Frontier Festival event