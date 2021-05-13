Gov. Whitmer recognizes May as Military Appreciation Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer recognized May 2021 as Military Appreciation Month. This will honor and recognize those individuals and their families who make the commitment to serve in uniform and those who support them.

“I am proudly designating May as Military Appreciation Month. I want to extend Michigan’s gratitude to all military families and veteran caregivers for their tireless, selfless support of our active and retired service members,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Important dates for this month follow:

Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 7

Victory in Europe Day on May 8

Children of Fallen Patriots Day on May 13

Armed Forces Day on May 15

Memorial Day on May 31

“This month, we honor Michiganders who answered the call of duty for their service to and sacrifices for our country,” said Whitmer.

Designated by Congress in 1999, Military Appreciation Month, offers an opportunity for Michigan to pay tribute to those who have served in uniform.

“Military Appreciation Month honors those commitments made by our service members and veterans who courageously answered the call to serve,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the DMVA.

For more information on Michigan Military and Veterans Affairs, visit www.michigan.gov/dmva.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.