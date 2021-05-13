Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer recognizes May as Military Appreciation Month

FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer hosts a...
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer hosts a post-election news conference in Detroit. Whitmer’s decisive victory was powered not just by places Democrats typically carry in a successful statewide campaign, strongholds like Detroit and suburban bellwethers such as Oakland and Macomb counties. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer recognized May 2021 as Military Appreciation Month. This will honor and recognize those individuals and their families who make the commitment to serve in uniform and those who support them.

“I am proudly designating May as Military Appreciation Month. I want to extend Michigan’s gratitude to all military families and veteran caregivers for their tireless, selfless support of our active and retired service members,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Important dates for this month follow:

  • Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 7
  • Victory in Europe Day on May 8
  • Children of Fallen Patriots Day on May 13
  • Armed Forces Day on May 15
  • Memorial Day on May 31

“This month, we honor Michiganders who answered the call of duty for their service to and sacrifices for our country,” said Whitmer.

Designated by Congress in 1999, Military Appreciation Month, offers an opportunity for Michigan to pay tribute to those who have served in uniform.

“Military Appreciation Month honors those commitments made by our service members and veterans who courageously answered the call to serve,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the DMVA.

For more information on Michigan Military and Veterans Affairs, visit www.michigan.gov/dmva.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
Work-from-home order to lift
Grand Ledge names Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent
Michigan residents encouraged to sign up for The Emergency Broadband Benefit

Latest News

MSU Women's Golf Coach Slobodnik-Stoll discusses Baton Rouge Regional cancellation
Fundraiser started to build a football stadium archway honoring Holts’ athletic director Mike Smith
Lansing School District announces plans for 2021 graduation ceremonies
Wilcox Elementary kindergarten teacher Leah Porter has been named the 2021 Michigan Teacher of...
Wilcox Elementary kindergarten teacher named Michigan Teacher of the Year