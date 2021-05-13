Advertisement

Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.(Source: Citrus County Fire Rescue)
By WWSB staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WWSB) - An SUV was destroyed Wednesday moments after its owner filled several containers with gasoline at a convenience store in Citrus County.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a vehicle fire in Homosassa shortly before 11 a.m., spokeswoman Cortney Marsh said.

The owner of the 2004 Hummer H2 had just filled four 5-gallon cans at the Texaco Food Mart on W. Grover Cleveland Boulevard.

Marsh said one person was injured, but they refused transport against medical advice.

Gasoline containers melted after a Hummer H2 caught fire Wednesday in Citrus County.
Gasoline containers melted after a Hummer H2 caught fire Wednesday in Citrus County.(Source: Citrus County Fire Rescue)

The Florida State Fire Marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified to coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
Work-from-home order to lift
Grand Ledge names Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent
Michigan residents encouraged to sign up for The Emergency Broadband Benefit

Latest News

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Muslim children plays in an outdoor open area after performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking...
For Muslims in America, Eid al-Fitr comes as pandemic eases
Teachers union calls to reopen in the fall
Teachers union calls to reopen in the fall
Kids ages 12-15 are getting vaccinated basics of info
- clipped version
Summer travel season is in full swing, and whether you're flying or driving, there are things...
Experts predict tourism boom in Michigan, but could face labor shortage