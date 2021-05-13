Fundraiser started to build a football stadium archway honoring Holts’ athletic director Mike Smith

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett High School athletic director Mike Smith died on November 6th. Smith was a coach and educator at Holt High School for over 30 years.

A fundraiser has been started to build an archway in front of the football stadium named after him, in his honor.

“He loved and inspired everyone he met, and he made everyone around him want to be better. It goes without saying that, Coach Mike Smith touched the lives of thousands,” said by the group organizers of the page.

So far a total of over $13,000 has been raised and $38,000 needs to be raised to complete the project. All donations will be tax-deductible, and you will receive a tax-deductible receipt.

If you donate $500 or more you will be recognized by a plaque on the arch.

