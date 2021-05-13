Foster Loyer transferring to Davidson

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer announced on Twitter he’s transferring to Davidson.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to Davidson College. I’d especially like to thank Coach McKillop for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to start this next chapter. The best is yet to come ! #GoWildcats #TCC pic.twitter.com/AFgMJCVpaD — FosterLoyer (@FosterLoyer) May 13, 2021

The former captain for the Spartans played three seasons in East Lansing.

Most recently, he averaged 4.2 points per game, scoring a season high 20 against Eastern Michigan on November 25th.

The four-time All American graduated from Clarkston High School where he won two state championships.

