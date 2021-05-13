Advertisement

Foster Loyer transferring to Davidson

The former captain for the Spartans played three seasons in East Lansing
Michigan State Foster Loyer plays against Oakland during an NCAA college basketball game,...
Michigan State Foster Loyer plays against Oakland during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 109-91. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer announced on Twitter he’s transferring to Davidson.

The former captain for the Spartans played three seasons in East Lansing.

Most recently, he averaged 4.2 points per game, scoring a season high 20 against Eastern Michigan on November 25th.

The four-time All American graduated from Clarkston High School where he won two state championships.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

