Experts predict tourism boom in Michigan, but could face labor shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s tourism is about the get a big boost in the next few weeks.

Experts like AAA are predicting a huge increase in the number of Michiganders traveling for Memorial Day weekend. They expect a 57% jump compared to last year when the full lockdown was in effect, which could bring life back to a struggling industry.

“2020 was actually a record low,” AAA Michigan Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said.

A low time for people living through a pandemic, and not being able to travel freely.

“For 2020, less than 700,000 residents total traveled,” Woodland said. “This year we expect more than a million.”

Which is a great sign for this industry, especially with warm weather approaching.

“We’re already seeing signs of a rebound of the intent to travel. In fact, I’m on Mackinac Island right now,” Dave Lorenz said, Vice President of Travel Michigan/Pure Michigan. “I can tell you, I’ve talked to several of the guests who are arriving on the island. They are absolutely excited to be back traveling again.”

With the excitement, it’s important to remember what the industry went through this last year as COVID-19 restrictions were high.

“The travel industry really did all they could to pivot and to be innovative with the restriction to capacity limits and such,” Lorenz said.

Increased vaccination rates are giving travelers confidence now.

“It’s more inviting, the idea is way more inviting this year as it’s becoming more safer and more and more people are going,” Scott Sarata said on the excitement to travel again.

Pure Michigan says with more people traveling, it increases the demand for workers and that’s going to be the struggle of high travel.

“It’s a big problem right now, so we’re trying to adjust, we’re trying to incentivize people to come back to work, because we do want to provide that experience that travelers are expecting,” Lorenz said.

Nationally, AAA predicts 37 million Americans will travel Memorial Day weekend, which is a 60% increase from 2020.

AAA also says the numbers of people flying still isn’t where it was pre-pandemic, but it is growing. Most travelers prefer road trips for now.

