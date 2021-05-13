Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,057 new cases, 112 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 infections continue to decline, with the virus able to be spread by less and less people. Country-wide the virus is following the same trend. Now, the CDC has recommended that vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor situations.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,057 new cases and 112 deaths in the state of Michigan, though the deaths announced Thursday include 32 deaths identified during a vital records search.

State totals are 871,569 cases and 18,467 deaths.

Ingham County reports 22,280 cases and 362 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,345 cases and 260 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,910 cases and 79 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,704 cases and 189 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,586 cases and 99 deaths.

