Cedar Point opening Friday with signature Frontier Festival event

(WILX) - Millennium Force, funnel cakes, Planet Snoopy, fresh-cut fries, keepsake souvenirs, and the famous mile-long Cedar Point Beach all make their return Friday as Cedar Point kicks off its 2021 season.

The food, rides, and merchandise are just the beginning as the park’s signature Frontier Festival join the expansive list of attractions made for thrill-seekers and chill-seekers alike.

Guests are encouraged to visit CedarPoint.com for the latest updates on safety requirements, to make reservations to visit, and to review policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season, as these guidelines may be revised frequently.

“The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president, and general manager of Cedar Point. “With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point.”

This year’s Frontier Festival menu is inspired by a figurative stockpile of cherries accumulated during the harvest, with the town folk making it their mission to use this bounty to create sweet and savory dishes and drinks. With the purchase of a Frontier Festival tasting card, guests can mosey through Frontier Town and choose from a selection of over 25 cherry-inspired tastings.

Adults can quench their thirst by sampling from more than 70 craft brews, hard seltzers, ciders, and signature festival cocktails. Discounted tickets and tasting cards are available for purchase in advance at cedarpoint.com.

Frontier Festival celebrates hope, health, and harvest, by transforming Frontier Town into a “Wild West hootenanny,” brimming with live music, interactive games for adults and kids, festive décor, street entertainers, and an enticing food and drink menu.

The festival will continue its partnership with Prayers From Maria, an Ohio organization whose mission is to celebrate hope, raise awareness and money to fund research to end childhood cancer. The organization’s symbol of hope, the sunflower, blooming annually at Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point, located next to Express Hotel in Sandusky, is the heart of the festival.

The amusement park will debut its new Snake River Expedition family river adventure ride on Friday, May 28. The park’s postponed 150th anniversary celebration, including the Celebrate 150 Spectacular parade and street party, will kick off on Saturday, June 26. See a complete list of events HERE.

A wide selection of special items from local artisans and crafters will also be available, as well as themed photo spots to capture new family moments and memories.

Frontier Festival runs weekends, May 14-16 & 21-23, then daily May 28 through June 13.

