Advertisement

Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In addition, the child’s face was injured by the weapon’s recoil. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.(Source: WMTW via CNN)
By WMTW Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Three members of a Maine family were injured when a 2-year-old boy fired a gun inside his house.

Authorities say the 2-year-old boy grabbed a handgun laying on a nightstand and accidentally shot his parents Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old mother suffered a leg wound, and the 25-year-old father was struck in the head. In addition, the child’s face was injured by the weapon’s recoil.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

“The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated. This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious,” said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
Work-from-home order to lift
Marissa Donette Gilbert, 29 on the left. Sharnae Nicole Cook, 27, on the right.
Two Lansing women charged with murder of man found outside a burning residence
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
Photo courtesy: capitol.michigan.gov; Capitol of Michigan photo courtesy of David Marvin.
Michigan GOP discusses Whitmer’s trip to Florida

Latest News

COVID-19 deaths in the United States have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day, the...
Calls for schools to reopen as COVID-19 vaccine approved for more kids
Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have escalated further as Palestinian militants in...
Israeli-Palestinian tensions could escalate to full-scale war, UN envoy warns
Consumer prices increased more than 4% in April compared to the prior year, according to the...
Rising commodities costs hit Americans at home and on road
The former official stressed he was reluctant to deploy military forces to the Capitol on Jan....
Trump administration official denies delay in deploying National Guard in Capitol riot
While he wasn't the 2-year-old's biological father, Jacques Nalls considered him to be like a...
'So magical': Father figure to murdered toddler remembers him at Las Vegas vigil