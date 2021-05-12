Will Michigan be affected by the gas shortage?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may not be dealing with the long lines they’re seeing on the East Coast, but we may have to deal with higher prices at the pump because of the pipeline cyberattack.

Gas prices are up 16 cents per gallon in the last week as more than a million Michiganders get ready for Memorial Day road trips. It’s not all because of the pipeline, but that is a major reason.

“This outage could contribute to price increases and limited fuel supply ahead of the holiday, but hopefully be resolved before Memorial Day,” said Adrienne Woodland with AAA Michigan.

Gas stations in other parts of the country are out of gas because customers are panicking and hoarding.

“A surge in demand can exacerbate supply problems. Consider combining trips, waiting until your tank reaches half a tank or a quarter of a tank before refueling,” said Woodland.

In Michigan, our gas doesn’t come from that pipeline, but we will still feel the impact. Right now, prices are more than a dollar higher than last year when we were under stay-at-home orders.

According to GasBuddy, the national average hasn’t been more than $3 a gallon since 2014.

Michigan State University business professor Steven Melnyk says it’s partly because of a nationwide truck shortage.

“There’s a large number of tanker trucks which can be used to haul gas but which aren’t. They’re sitting idle,” said Melnyk.

He says the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline has only drawn attention to the problem.

“What the pipeline did is say, ‘My gosh, our energy pipeline is not secure,’ and if you take that and put it on top of the driver shortage, it’s just a perfect storm,” said Melnyk.

Professor Melnyk expects gas prices to reach $3.50 this summer. That’s not just because of the pipeline shutdown. The fact that more people are traveling and returning to work in-person is raising demand as well.

As prices increase, the Attorney General’s office is monitoring for price gouging. If you think you’re being gouged for gas, contact the Consumer Protection Division.

