Advertisement

We’re Celebrating National Salvation Army Week

Find out how the different ways that you can help
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week is National Salvation Army Week and we spoke with Major Jim Irvine, from the Lansing Salvation Army, about the many ways the organization helps the community. The Salvation Army is noticed mostly at Thanksgiving and Christmas time when their annual drive takes place with the Marines and Toys for Tots.

However, the Salvation Army helps people in our community throughout the year in various ways. Find out more about their organization and how you can help. Also, if you’re looking for assistance, they’re only a phone call away.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Marissa Donette Gilbert, 29 on the left. Sharnae Nicole Cook, 27, on the right.
Two Lansing women charged with murder of man found outside a burning residence
Ingham County Sheriff's Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Council repeals three ordinances, aims to build trust between citizens and police
Work-from-home order to lift
Colleges across Michigan are starting to announce their vaccine policies for the fall semester.
Michigan colleges announce vaccine policies

Latest News

Footloose the Musical
Students return to the stage for in-person performances of ‘Footloose: The Musical’
Teacher Appreciation
WILX and Shaheen are honoring teachers all month long
WIOW: die
A unique way to get a workout in, let the dice decide!
Tristin Martin
9-year-old girl climbs her way to the National Ninja League World Championship