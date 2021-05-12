We’re Celebrating National Salvation Army Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week is National Salvation Army Week and we spoke with Major Jim Irvine, from the Lansing Salvation Army, about the many ways the organization helps the community. The Salvation Army is noticed mostly at Thanksgiving and Christmas time when their annual drive takes place with the Marines and Toys for Tots.

However, the Salvation Army helps people in our community throughout the year in various ways. Find out more about their organization and how you can help. Also, if you’re looking for assistance, they’re only a phone call away.

