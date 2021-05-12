UAW leader sentenced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former president of the UAW could spend more than a year and a half in prison on corruption charges.

Tuesday, Dennis Williams, 67, of Corona, California, was sentenced to twenty-one months in prison, $132,000 in restitution, one year of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine by United States District Judge Paul Borman based on his conviction for conspiring with former UAW President Gary Jones and other senior UAW officials to embezzle UAW dues money between 2010 and September 2019.

Williams led the union from 2014 to 2018 and is accused of traveling to California paid for by union dues.

Williams was convicted of conspiring with at least six other senior UAW officials in a multi-year conspiracy to embezzle money from the UAW for the personal benefit of himself and other senior UAW officials. UAW officials concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenditures in the cost of UAW conferences held in Palm Springs, California, Coronado, California, and Missouri.

He is the latest of 11 UAW officials who have pleaded guilty to schemes, including using union funds for golf, hotels, and expensive meals.

As part of the court’s sentence, Williams was ordered to forfeit a custom-made set of Titleist golf clubs and various golf clothing and equipment that was seized from Williams during an August 2019 search of his residence.

In addition, Williams has been ordered to pay $15,459 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service on embezzled items that he personally received. The Court also ordered Williams to pay $132,517 in restitution to the UAW.

