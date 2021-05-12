Advertisement

Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say

Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.(Arapahoe County Sheriff)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) - Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said one plane crashed on the park and the other landed safely at Centennial Airport, just outside of Denver.

Two were on board the plane that crashed on Cherry Creek State Park, but walked away without injuries. It is unknown how many people were onboard the second plane, but no injuries were reported, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Donette Gilbert, 29 on the left. Sharnae Nicole Cook, 27, on the right.
Two Lansing women charged with murder of man found outside a burning residence
Ingham County Sheriff's Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Council repeals three ordinances, aims to build trust between citizens and police
Colleges across Michigan are starting to announce their vaccine policies for the fall semester.
Michigan colleges announce vaccine policies
Demarion Jordan Harris
Lansing man charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer

Latest News

Rutabaga has been in an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days. It's time to find...
Patient pooch’s wait on adoption from Alabama shelter at 840 days and counting
Gas stations in the Southeast run out of gas as people panic buy fuel. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Gas stations run out of as people panic buy fuel in the Southeast
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, left, and former acting Defense Secretary...
Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol violence exposes stark partisan divisions