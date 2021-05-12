Takeaways from the second round of interviews for Grand Ledge superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The search for the next leader of Grand Ledge schools continued Tuesday with a second round of interviews. Three final candidates were in the hot seat. One of them answered questions about a letter he wrote six years ago that’s caused controversy.

Grand Ledge Public Schools held another round of interviews for the superintendent position. One candidate, Dr. Steven Gabriel, recently accused of endorsing Scott Eckert who had been in trouble for sexual misconduct in 2015.

“That letter of recommendation was written in 2015 based on information that I had at the time,” Gabriel said. “Flash forward four years. It came to light that that employee had actually plead guilty to a charge.”

Eckert plead no contest to molesting/disturbing a worker. While he was aware of alleged misdeeds by Eckert, Dr. Gabriel claims he wasn’t aware of any sexual misconduct and agreed to write a letter of recommendation for the man.

“With my encouragement that administrator resigned from the position,” Gabriel said. “At that time he asked me to write a letter of recommendation, which I did. I told him it was with the caveat that it was going to be based on your work experience up to this point, and two, if there was additional information that came out down the road that I would not be able to support you.”

Zack Whaley is a representative for Survivor Strong, a local sex assault survivors organization.

“I and the survivor in the story really just want the best for the district and the people,” Whaley said.

Whaley says it’s important for this situation to be brought to light, so changes could be made in the future.

“In my ideal world, institutions like schools or anything else [in the community] would operate with as much transparency as possible,” Whaley said. “When somebody messes up or causes harm to somebody else, one of the most important pieces or part that helps heal a lot is acknowledging that it happened.”

The district will hold another public hearing Wednesday night. The board is expected to make a decision on a candidate that night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.