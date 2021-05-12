Advertisement

Students return to the stage for in-person performances of ‘Footloose: The Musical’

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - We are giving you a blast from the past on Studio 10.

We are talking about Footloose- it’s a song that’s sure to get everyone on the dance floor. It’s also been made into a movie not once, but twice.

Now, it’s a musical that a local high school is bringing to the stage.

St. Johns High School is lacing up their dancing shoes for in-person performances of Footloose the Musical this weekend.

For these student, this is the first time they have been on stage in more than a year.

Footloose follows the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He moves to the small town of Bomont. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town since they outlawed dancing. With the help of new friends , Ren convinces the town to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the community to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

There is a limited number of tickets for the in-person production of the musical at the high school.

They are performing May 14-16.

You can get your tickets here: https://sjdrama.ludus.com/index.php

