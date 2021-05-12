Advertisement

Seattle Signs First NHL Player

The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
-SEATTLE (AP) - The expansion Seattle Kraken signed the first player in franchise history today after agreeing to terms with free agent center Luke Henman on a three-year entry level contract. The 21-year-old currently plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. He will complete the season with the Armada before joining Seattle for its rookie training camp later this year. Henman had a team-high 43 points in 32 games for the Armada this season, including 16 goals and 27 assists. He has scored six goals in eight playoff games this season.

