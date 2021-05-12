Parents eager to get kids 12 to 15 vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized to be used in people as young as 12 years old, mid-Michigan parents can’t get their kids appointments just yet. Providers are waiting for the CDC to also approve the vaccine, which could happen Wednesday.

Many parents are already eager to bring their kids here to get there shot.

“We won’t wait. We won’t hesitate to get as protected as possible,” Kate Powers.

This means Kate Powers 14 year-old son could have his first dose of the COVID vaccine by the end of the week.

Monday, the FDA extended Pfizer’s COVID vaccine emergency use authorization to people 12- to 15-years-old. It was already authorized for people 16 and older. Powers said her son is excited to soon be able to get his shot.

“Being able to engage in the things he loves to do and getting us all close to not being masked,” Powers said.

She said it’s about more than just just protecting her son.

“We’ve been looking forward to the day when we can help to keep the community healthy,” said Powers.

Other parents are also looking to get their kids vaccinated.

“As soon as they tell me they can do it, we’re going,” said Jennifer Hood. “I want to make sure my kids are protected.”

Hood said she’s not taking chances with her kids getting COVID. They’ve been learning online all year.

“I would feel much safer with them going back to school than without,” said Hood.

Her oldest son got his shot a day after turning 16. She said her other two kids will also get it so they can return to normal.

“My kids have been locked up for over a year. They have seen the house and that’s it. We want to be able to see our family,” said Hood.

“I think we want to get back to normal. If we’re able to do that, we’re looking forward to doing that,” said Powers.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it’s working with pediatricians, family doctors, school based clinics and other providers to make the vaccine readily available once the CDC signs off.

The CDC’S vaccine committee is expected to vote on it Wednesday. Moderna is still doing clinical trials to see how effective its vaccine is in children.

