Advertisement

Panic buying fuels gas supply issues in East

By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More gas stations on the East Coast are running out of gas as people anxiously fill their tanks after a ransomware attack shut down a crucial pipeline.

There’s not a fuel shortage right now, but fear could fuel one.

A ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline on Friday. It is still mostly offline.

The 5,500-mile pipeline supplies about 45% of all fuel used on the East Coast, where nervous drivers have been lining up and filling up. Station after station is running out.

AAA said the price of a gallon of gas has shot up 6 cents in the last week, reaching $3.008 on Wednesday.

“It’s not that we have a gasoline shortage; it’s that we have this supply crunch.” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said. “Let me emphasize that much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline.”

By the end of Wednesday, Colonial Pipeline could make a decision about a full restart.

“This will be cleared up in a few days, maybe by the end of the week, if we’re lucky. The U.S. has a fairly large supply of gasoline in reserve,” said James Lewis, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies:

But just in case it’s delayed, a number of states and the Environmental Protection Agency have taken emergency steps to ease supply concerns, with four governors declaring states of emergency.

In the meantime, officials are asking for patience before pumping.

“It will take a few days to ramp up operations,” Granholm said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Marissa Donette Gilbert, 29 on the left. Sharnae Nicole Cook, 27, on the right.
Two Lansing women charged with murder of man found outside a burning residence
Ingham County Sheriff's Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Council repeals three ordinances, aims to build trust between citizens and police
Colleges across Michigan are starting to announce their vaccine policies for the fall semester.
Michigan colleges announce vaccine policies
Demarion Jordan Harris
Lansing man charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer

Latest News

Photo courtesy: capitol.michigan.gov; Capitol of Michigan photo courtesy of David Marvin.
Michigan GOP to discuss Whitmer’s trip to Florida
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department...
Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, left, and former acting Defense Secretary...
Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riots
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
Gov. Whitmer to Provide Update on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Response