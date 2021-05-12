Of Heumann Interest: Lansing’s newest track star

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you drive by East Lansing’s track and field stadium this spring and you see a moving blur; there’s a good chance it’s the newest Trojan running phenom, Comari Hawkins-- a transfer from Grand Blanc.

East Lansing Girls Track Coach Charles Pollard is proud to have her on the team. “I had heard that her father was coming back to coach at Michigan State, and I had also heard that he had a teenage daughter who ran track,” Pollard said. “So I just basically kind of prayed and crossed my fingers and hoped that he would move to East Lansing, and his daughter would come to East Lansing, and it did happen so she’s here.”

Comari is a junior sprinter who set a school record in the 100-meter last month in one of her very first meets running for the Trojans.

Courtney Hawkins, Comari’s Father, recalled how she started running competitively. “She was just running around the house a lot,” Hawkins said. “We were like ‘we need to get some of this energy out’ so we said ‘let’s get her on the track team.’”

To say Comari Hawkins is a chip off the old block would be an understatement. Her more famous father, Courtney, was a tremendous athlete at Flint Beecher and had a great football career at Michigan State.

Comari is aware of that. She’s impressed, but not awed. You see, she’s very competitive with dad---and she wants to be even better.

“He still thinks I can’t beat him…” Comari joked. “But he’s always been the one that’s been pushing me and that I like. After he gets off work we’ll go to the track and work out. He’s always been there pushing me.” Comari added, “[But] I can beat him. He won’t race me until the end of my workout! I’ve been there and ran a bunch of 400′s and then on the last one he’s like ‘OK let’s race!’”

“The last time we raced I won,” dad Courtney laughed. “I might just take it to my grave and not ever race her again! That’s probably the smart move.”

Comari has been running competitively since age 7, and now she’s running more seriously. She has big dreams, lofty goals and her training and dedication are both off the charts. Coach Pollard said, “She brings with her a lot of talent and she comes to practice to work and that positive attitude rubs off, and so the other kids are now coming to practice to work.” “At the end of the workout when it’s hard and you don’t want to finish---that’s all when all of your mental aspect has to come in,” Comari said. “You have to be mentally tough to run track.” “She is as good as I hoped,” Coach Pollard said. “People would ask me, ‘Is she that good?’ And I just said she is the real deal.”

