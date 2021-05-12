Multi-vehicle crash in Lansing closes Jolly and Waverly Rd

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Lansing.

Crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the intersection of Jolly Rd and Waverly Rd, which has been shut down after a multi-vehicle collision. Police are working to clear the intersection, but for the time the public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

