Advertisement

MSU Women’s Golf Moves on to NCAA Finals

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team has qualified to play in the 24-team NCAA finals which begin May 21st in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Spartans had to finish among the top six teams in the Louisville Regional which completed its 54 hole run today. The Spartans tied for fourth place at 14 over par, eight shots behind champion Florida State.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Marissa Donette Gilbert, 29 on the left. Sharnae Nicole Cook, 27, on the right.
Two Lansing women charged with murder of man found outside a burning residence
Ingham County Sheriff's Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Council repeals three ordinances, aims to build trust between citizens and police
Work-from-home order to lift
Colleges across Michigan are starting to announce their vaccine policies for the fall semester.
Michigan colleges announce vaccine policies

Latest News

Lugnuts
Lugnuts’ announcers adjusting to announcing virtually
Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) is carried from the court by teammates Brian...
More Injury Issues For The Boston Celtics
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.
Seattle Signs First NHL Player
The Lansing Lugnuts are getting ready for another season of baseball in Lansing and they are...
Lugnuts Make Roster Moves