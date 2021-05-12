MSU Women’s Golf Moves on to NCAA Finals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team has qualified to play in the 24-team NCAA finals which begin May 21st in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Spartans had to finish among the top six teams in the Louisville Regional which completed its 54 hole run today. The Spartans tied for fourth place at 14 over par, eight shots behind champion Florida State.

