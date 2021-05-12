Advertisement

More Injury Issues For The Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) is carried from the court by teammates Brian...
Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) is carried from the court by teammates Brian Scalabrine, back left, and Tony Allen, right, after an injury in the third quarter during Game 1 of the NBA basketball finals against the Los Angeles Lakers in Boston, Thursday, June 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Boston Celtics, who are missing All-Star Jaylen Brown because of a serious wrist injury, will also be without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart tonight when they play the reeling Cavaliers. The Celtics said Walker will sit out as he continues to manage a left knee injury, and Smart is down with a bruised right calf. Walker hasn’t been playing back-to-back games all season. Boston is currently in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and is trying to avoid the play-in tournament, which will involve teams 7-10. Cleveland has lost 11 straight.

