More Injury Issues For The Boston Celtics

-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Boston Celtics, who are missing All-Star Jaylen Brown because of a serious wrist injury, will also be without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart tonight when they play the reeling Cavaliers. The Celtics said Walker will sit out as he continues to manage a left knee injury, and Smart is down with a bruised right calf. Walker hasn’t been playing back-to-back games all season. Boston is currently in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and is trying to avoid the play-in tournament, which will involve teams 7-10. Cleveland has lost 11 straight.

