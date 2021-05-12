Michigan residents encouraged to sign up for The Emergency Broadband Benefit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and the Connecting Michigan Taskforce are encouraging Michigan families to sign up for The Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

This new program from the Federal Communications Commission will help lower the cost of high speed internet service. It is making $3.2 billion available nationwide for eligible households to receive discounts of up to $50 per month on internet service. $75 per month is also being offered for qualifying households on Tribal lands.

“With children learning online and parents working from home, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how great the need for reliable and affordable high-speed internet access is in Michigan, just as it is everywhere in our country,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

In addition, some internet service providers will also provide a one-time $100 discount toward the purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet.

For a household to be eligible a member of the household needs to meet at least one of the criteria listed below:

Have an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program. Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year. Have received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year. Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers. Meet the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

“Internet service is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. I’m committed to making sure that we level the playing field so that everyone in our state has an equal opportunity to take advantage of online resources and participate fully in our society and economy,” said Gilchrist.

Beginning May 12, eligible households can enroll in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program through a participating broadband provider.

You can also enroll directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) at www.getemergencybroadband.org. Mail-in applications will also be available.

For any additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit you can visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or call 833-511-0311.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.