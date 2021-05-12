Advertisement

Michigan GOP to discuss Whitmer’s trip to Florida

The press conference aims to highlight the governor’s secrecy with traveling to Florida.
Photo courtesy: capitol.michigan.gov; Capitol of Michigan photo courtesy of David Marvin.
Photo courtesy: capitol.michigan.gov; Capitol of Michigan photo courtesy of David Marvin.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Michigan Republicans will hold a press conference regarding details of Gov. Whitmer’s trip to Florida.

The press conference aims to highlight the governor’s secrecy with traveling to Florida to visit her ailing father, while Michiganders were told to stay home, unable to visit loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes.

The press conference will be streamed live on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

