Michigan GOP to discuss Whitmer’s trip to Florida

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Michigan Republicans will hold a press conference regarding details of Gov. Whitmer’s trip to Florida.

The press conference aims to highlight the governor’s secrecy with traveling to Florida to visit her ailing father, while Michiganders were told to stay home, unable to visit loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes.

